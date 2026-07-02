HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is applauding the state House of Representatives after lawmakers overwhelmingly approved legislation that would make Hunter-Trapper Education more accessible to students across the Commonwealth.

The House voted 180-22 to pass House Bill 2460, sponsored by Rep. Anita Kulik (D-Allegheny), which directs the Game Commission to develop an age-appropriate Hunter-Trapper Education (HTE) program for students in grades 6 through 12.

Under the proposal, schools could choose to offer the program as an extracurricular activity or incorporate it into an existing course focused on outdoor recreation. The Pennsylvania Game Commission would be solely responsible for developing the curriculum, including firearm safety instruction, without adding responsibilities to the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

“Students are our future, and they represent the next generation of Pennsylvania hunters,” Game Commission Executive Director Steve Smith said. “The reality is, kids have so many things competing for their time and attention. The Game Commission applauds Chairwoman Kulik and this legislative effort to provide hunter education in schools because it’s a great way to expose more students to the lessons of wildlife conservation and potentially pique their interest in wanting to participate in hunting themselves.”

Pennsylvania law requires all first-time hunters to successfully complete the Game Commission’s basic Hunter-Trapper Education course before purchasing a hunting license. Students who complete the course through their school would meet that requirement.

Rep. Kulik said offering the course in schools would help ensure future generations have the opportunity to learn safe hunting and trapping practices.

“I believe that it is imperative that hunter and trapper education be provided in our schools, to help ensure that current and future generations have an opportunity to learn safe hunting and trapping practices,” Kulik said. “This is especially important for our youth, who are interested, but may not otherwise have an opportunity.”

The curriculum covers responsible hunting ethics, firearm safety, shooting skills, hunting techniques, wildlife management, outdoor preparedness and trapping basics. The legislation specifies that firearms and ammunition would not be brought into school buildings as part of the instruction.

Supporters also say the program would help improve conservation education.

The Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation said expanding Hunter-Trapper Education in schools supports recruitment, retention and reactivation of hunters while increasing conservation literacy among young people.

If enacted, Pennsylvania would join several other states—including Colorado, Louisiana, Michigan, West Virginia, Illinois, Tennessee, New Mexico and Georgia—that have approved similar legislation.

The bill now moves to the Pennsylvania Senate for consideration.

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