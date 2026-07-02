BENEZETTE, PA— The Keystone Elk Country Alliance (KECA) is excited to announce that the Elk Country Visitor Center and Pennsylvania’s world-renowned wild elk herd will be featured in the season premiere of “RV There Yet?”, airing Sunday, July 5, at 8:30 a.m. ET on the Discovery Channel.

Hosted by Patrice and Kevin McCabe, the Season 5 premiere episode takes viewers on an unforgettable journey through the scenic landscapes of northwestern Pennsylvania. Along the way, audiences will experience some of the region’s most iconic destinations, including the awe-inspiring Cathedral Forest National Natural Landmark, beautiful state parks, talented local artisans, and one of Pennsylvania’s greatest wildlife success stories—the majestic Pennsylvania wild elk herd.

The episode includes a visit to the world-renowned Elk Country Visitor Center in Benezette, where viewers will discover why the center has become one of the Commonwealth’s premier wildlife destinations. Operated and managed by the Keystone Elk Country Alliance through a long-term lease with the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), the Visitor Center welcomes hundreds of thousands of guests each year from across the United States and around the world.

“We’re honored to have the Elk Country Visitor Center and Pennsylvania’s incredible wild elk herd showcased on a nationally televised program,” said Jeff Gauger, President & CEO of the Keystone Elk Country Alliance. “This feature not only highlights the beauty of the Pennsylvania Wilds but also shares the remarkable conservation success story of our elk herd and the importance of preserving this special place for future generations.”

The Elk Country Visitor Center serves as the gateway to Pennsylvania’s Elk Country, offering visitors immersive exhibits, a 4D story theater, conservation education programs, scenic trails, wildlife viewing opportunities, and educational experiences that connect people with the state’s largest free-ranging mammal.

Pennsylvania’s elk herd is recognized as one of the Commonwealth’s greatest conservation success stories. Once eliminated from the state, the herd has flourished through decades of dedicated wildlife management, habitat conservation, and public support. Today, Pennsylvania is home to the largest free-ranging elk herd in the northeastern United States, attracting nature enthusiasts, photographers, and outdoor recreationists from across the country.

The Discovery Channel feature provides an outstanding opportunity to introduce millions of viewers to Pennsylvania’s Elk Country, encouraging them to experience the region’s natural beauty, outdoor recreation, rich history, and thriving wildlife firsthand.

Whether planning a weekend getaway or a bucket-list wildlife adventure, the Elk Country Visitor Center offers an unforgettable experience during every season of the year.

Tune In

📺 RV There Yet? – Season 5 Premiere (Episode 1)

Sunday, July 5

8:30 a.m. ET

Discovery Channel

To learn more about the Elk Country Visitor Center, upcoming programs and events, or to plan your visit, please visit

Www.ExperienceElkCountry.com. To learn more about the “RV There Yet?” TV series visit www.rvthereyettv.com

View the slideshow here.

About the Keystone Elk Country Alliance

The Keystone Elk Country Alliance (KECA) is a Pennsylvania-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit wildlife conservation organization dedicated to conserving and enhancing Pennsylvania’s Elk Country for future generations. Through conservation education, habitat enhancement, permanent land protection, and stewardship of the Elk Country Visitor Center, KECA works to ensure that Pennsylvania’s elk herd and its habitat remain healthy and accessible for generations to come.