Enola, Pa. – Three graduates from Clearfield County took their next steps toward college, careers, and beyond as members of Reach Cyber Charter School’s Class of 2026. They were among the 699 graduates from the statewide STEM-focused cyber school celebrated during an in-person commencement ceremony on June 4 at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College.

“The members of the Reach Cyber Class of 2026 are a powerful example of what can happen when students are given the flexibility and support to learn in ways that work best for them,” said Jane Swan, CEO of Reach Cyber Charter School. “They embraced opportunities to pursue their passions, overcome challenges and prepare for futures that reflect their individual goals. We are so proud of them and are excited to see where their journeys take them next.”

The Reach Cyber Class of 2026 is composed of students from across Pennsylvania who selected a cyber education to support their individual goals, interests and aspirations. Whether accelerating their studies, balancing academics with work or family commitments, pursuing career explorations opportunities and training or seeking a more personalized learning environment, these graduates leveraged the flexibility of online education to chart their own paths.

Reach Cyber, a statewide cyber charter school serving more than 6,100 students in grades K-12, provides a personalized curriculum designed specifically for the online setting. With a strong focus on STEM learning, built-in career explorationopportunities, and both real-time and self-paced instruction, students can tailor their education to fit their needs — whether they require academic support, accelerated coursework, or the ability to balance life outside the classroom.

Graduates from the Class of 2026 will go on to attend 58 unique colleges, universities, and training centers across 11 states and the District of Columbia.

Thirty-six percent of graduates will attend two- or four-year colleges and universities, 21% will pursue technical or trade programs, and 32% are entering the workforce directly, with many beginning careers in skilled trades, general labor, service industries and agriculture. Other graduates are preparing to enter military service, provide domestic or family care, or explore future options through a gap year or other pursuits.

Reach Cyber Charter School Class of 2026 graduates from Clearfield County :

Cameron Golembewski

Taylor Hasper

Olivia Stoops

Since opening in 2016, Reach Cyber has graduated 5,947 students across Pennsylvania, providing an alternative to traditional brick-and-mortar schools for learners seeking a customized, flexible and future-ready education.

To explore how Reach Cyber helps students thrive in a flexible, STEM-focused learning environment, visit ReachCyber.org.