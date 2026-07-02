Do you have a special talent you would like to show off? Do you love baking, photography or even knitting/crocheting? The Clearfield County Fair is looking for local talent to display their items in the Expo II building during fair week.

Entries can be completed on their website at: https://clearfieldcountyfair.com/entries/submit/. Contest details and rules are listed in the Premium book here: https://clearfieldcountyfair.com/premium-book/. The deadline to submit entries is Monday, July 6 at 6 pm. Exhibitors must live in Clearfield County.

All entries will be judged and have a chance to win ribbons and cash prizes. (See Premium book for more details.)

New this year: Celebrate America250 has sponsored 10 contests and winners will receive premium of $250, in addition to a special Semiquincentennial rosette.

Janice Ford- who has been working with exhibitors at the Clearfield County Fair for over 40 years- has been working on new fun and exciting ways to bring in more visitors to the Expo II building.

“This year we will be hosting an Explore and Experience the Expo”, says Ford, “people can participate in fair trivia, an engaging scavenger hunt, and enter to win a door prize.” This will give kids and adults of all ages a fun experience while visiting the exhibit.

For more information, please visit any of these websites or Facebook groups below:

Link to Submit Entries: https://clearfieldcountyfair.com/entries/submit/

Link to Premium Book: https://clearfieldcountyfair.com/premium-book/

Find more information in these facebook groups:

Clearfield County Fair: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064741204405

Clearfield County Exhibitors Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1244104570403638

Clearfield County Fair Sponsored Contests: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100071022310897