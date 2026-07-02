CLEARFIELD, Pa. — District Judge James Glass held all charges to court against a Beccaria man accused of threatening to kill a woman following a preliminary hearing on Wednesday.

State police charged Joshua Aaron Wojtowich, 41, with felony counts of aggravated assault and possession of firearm prohibited, alongside misdemeanor counts of simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, terroristic threats, and possessing an instrument of crime. The charges stem from an incident in Gulich Township on June 19.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, the victim reported that Wojtowich had been drinking for most of the day when he became angry regarding his living situation. During the argument that followed, Wojtowich allegedly left the room and returned a few moments later with a shotgun. He then walked across the kitchen, placed the barrel of the shotgun against the victim’s temple, and stated, “I’ll f—ing end you.”

The victim stated they struggled over the shotgun until she was able to push past him and escape the room. She and the other occupants in the home then barricaded themselves in an upstairs bedroom until police arrived.

Officers took Wojtowich into custody without further incident.

The case now moves to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition. Court records indicate that no bail was set in the case due to the “aggravated nature of the charges,” the safety of the victim, and the defendant’s prior criminal record.