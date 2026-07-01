JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) — Pennsylvania State Police in Punxsutawney responded to a variety of incidents across Jefferson County in recent days, including a harassment investigation, the theft of a construction permit sign, and a drug-related arrest.

Punxsy Pair Cited Following Henderson Township Dispute

State police responded to an incident at approximately 12:15 p.m. on June 28 at a residence on Pike Road in Henderson Township. According to police, a 79-year-old man from Punxsutawney and a 22-year-old Punxsutawney woman pushed and grabbed one another during the altercation. Both individuals were cited for harassment.

Construction Permit Sign Reported Stolen

Troopers also investigated a theft reported at approximately 8:11 a.m. on June 23 at a construction site on Kentucky Avenue in Henderson Township. Police said someone removed a permit sign from the construction site. No suspects were identified, and no additional information was released.

Drug Charges Pending Following McCalmont Township Investigation

A 49-year-old Reynoldsville man is facing drug-related charges after state police investigated a suspicious vehicle in McCalmont Township. According to troopers, at approximately 12:19 a.m. on June 9, a vehicle was observed stopped with its lights off and partially sitting on Knox Dale Road, leading to an encounter with police. During the investigation, police said the man was found to be in possession of suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia. A female passenger in the vehicle was also found to have active arrest warrants. Both individuals were taken into custody, and the vehicle was towed to the Punxsutawney station pending a search warrant. Additional charges are pending.

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