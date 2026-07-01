Your guide to Fourth of July parades, fireworks, concerts, and other events happening in Jefferson County and surrounding areas.

JEFFERSON COUNTY

Thursday, July 4, 2026

Corsica’s Independence Day Celebration

8:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. in Corsica

9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., and 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. — Kitchen will be serving ice cream, popcorn, cotton candy, and snow cones.

10:30 a.m. — Parade

6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. — Live music by Killin’ Time

7:30 p.m. — Pie and Cake Auction

8:30 p.m. — Chinese auction and raffle ticket drawings

**FIREWORKS** begin at 10:00 p.m.

Punxsutawney Festival in the Park

Dusk at Barclay Square

Punxsutawney Festival in the Park began on Friday, June 26, and runs until Saturday, July 4. The week features concerts, food vendors, artisans, family activities, kids events, a car show, sidewalk sales, and more.

Food vendors will open at 11:00 a.m. daily. Rides on July 4 run from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., and 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Live music will continue each evening, with a full schedule of bands available here.

**FIREWORKS** begin at dusk on July 4 on Indiana Hill, compliments of The Shadow Hotel.

Brockway Old Fashioned 4th of July

8:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

A patriotic program, art and quilt display, Miss Brockway Fourth of July pageant, car show, craft exhibition, a variety of educational family entertainment, live musical performances, children’s games, fishing contest, sporting competitions, a parade, and fireworks are just part of the fun at the Brockway Old Fashioned 4th of July.

The parade begins on Main Street at 6:00 p.m.

**FIREWORKS** begin at approximately 9:45 p.m. at Taylor Memorial Park

CLARION COUNTY

Friday, July 3, 2026

I Love Clarion Celebration

4:00 p.m. — 11:00 p.m. at the PennWest Memorial Stadium

Free admission. Food and refreshments are available for purchase from local nonprofits and businesses. Activities include kids’ games, bingo, and more.

7:00 p.m. to dusk — Live music by The Wrangler Band (featuring a variety of music ranging from today’s top country hits to yesterday’s classic rock).

8:30 p.m. — Presentation of Colors, gifts for all veterans in attendance, and the singing of the National Anthem.

For more information, contact the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry at 814-226-9161 or stop at their office located at 650 Main Street in Clarion.

**FIREWORKS** will begin at dusk, around 9:45 p.m.

Saturday, July 4, 2026

Wolf’s Corners Fair

10:00 a.m. — 10:00 p.m. at the Wolf’s Corners Fairgrounds in Tionesta

Admission is $12 and includes parking, Midway rides, and all shows.

10:00 a.m. — Grounds and gates open.

11:00 a.m. — Redneck barnyard games.

11:00 a.m. — Lawn and garden tractor pulls begin.

1:00 p.m. — Young farmer pedal tractor pull (registration at 12:30 p.m.)

1:00 p.m. — Carnival opens.

3:00 p.m. — Amateur livestock judging contest.

3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. — Perfect Timing Band, Robin & Brian Rowan music entertainment

5:00 p.m. — Turkey Trot Contest

6:30 p.m. — Power Wheels demo derby

7:00 p.m. — MadDog Full Size Car Demolitions Derby

Multiple Shows — Hot Diggity Dogs & More (free stage), MythiCreatures Dragons (strolling)

**FIREWORKS** will begin at 10:00 p.m.

St. Joseph’s 87th Annual Fourth of July Celebration

10:00 a.m. — 4:00 p.m. at the parish grounds, located at 112 Rectory Lane along State Route 66 in Lucinda

10:00 a.m. – Dinner ticket sales open.

10:00 a.m. — Live musical entertainment kicks off with Shippenville native Kaleb Beichner, featuring country hits and originals on the main grounds.

11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. — Traditional all-you-can-eat chicken and ham dinners will be served. Takeouts will be available from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Dinner prices are $13 for adults, $6 for children ages six to 12, and free for children under six. Nearly 2,000 dinners are served each year.

11:00 a.m. – Grounds will open featuring diverse games of skill and chance for adults and children, festival food, an extensive Chinese Auction, prize drawings, and children’s features. A key attraction is the handmade quilts, with several slated to be awarded throughout the day. A limited number will be available for purchase. A preview of the quilts is available at www.watch4deercatholic.church.

11:00 a.m. – Live music begins, kicking off with Dale Krysinski of Marienville performing country classics and patriotic tunes at the outdoor dining area, and The Step Creek String Band performing Americana tunes in old-time style on the main grounds.

11:45 a.m. — Called-number games will begin in the lower level of the social hall and will continue throughout the afternoon.

12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. — Face painting by Brynn Space.

4:00 p.m. — Grand prize drawing will be held, and features a $5,000 cash prize, outdoor items, gift certificates, and other major cash awards.

Additionally, over $40,000 in cash and prizes will be awarded throughout the day.

For more information on this event, click here.

FOREST COUNTY

Saturday, July 4, 2026

​Marienville July 4th Celebration

1:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at Marienville Area Civic Association (MACA) Park in Marienville

1:00 p.m. — A variety of fun begins! Softball, volleyball, horseshoes, swimming, splash dance, bingo, raffles, Chinese Auction and food.

4:00 p.m. — Parade

7:00 p.m. — 10:00 p.m. Music by TRIXX

**FIREWORKS** by Rizers begin at 10:00 p.m.

VENANGO COUNTY

Thursday, July 2, 2026

Cranberry Fireworks Spectacular

6:00 p.m. to dusk, at the Cranberry Mall

Live music by the Dan Douglas Band, DJ Party with DJ Sean Kress, food vendors, and more. For more information, please visit the event page.

**FIREWORKS** at dusk.

Friday, July 3, 2026

Party on Seneca Street and Celebration in Justus Park

5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Seneca Street and Justus Park, Oil City

Live music in Justus Park will feature local favorite Lawyers, Guns, and Money, performing a high-energy mix of classic and contemporary hits starting at 6:00 p.m.

Meanwhile, a “First Friday” party on Seneca Street will feature live music, local artists, and food vendors.

**FIREWORKS** begin at 10:00 p.m., sponsored by International Association of Fire Fighters Local 700, the Oil City Arts Council, Pathways, and Nate Neely.

Saturday, July 4, 2026

Thunder Over Franklin

Dusk at Riverfront Park in Franklin

As the culmination of the City of Franklin’s annual Liberty Fest celebration, the “Thunder Over Franklin” fireworks show will light up the night sky from Riverfront Park.

Music and food vendors will be in the park from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

**FIREWORKS** by Pyrotecnico begin at dusk.

For more information on Thunder Over Franklin and Liberty Fest, click here.

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