PINE CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) — A passing maneuver during a rainy day on Interstate 80 led to a two-vehicle crash that sent two passengers to the hospital in Pine Creek Township, state police say.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police report from the DuBois barracks, the collision happened at 9:59 a.m. on Interstate 80 Westbound near mile marker 80.8 in Jefferson County.

Investigating officers reported that Broderic S. Bowman Mosley, 32, of Monroe, North Carolina, was driving a 2014 Ford Flex westbound in the left lane. As he attempted to pass a 2024 Volvo commercial tractor-trailer, Bowman Mosley lost control of his SUV on the wet pavement, police say. The report noted the semi-truck was driven by Hardeep Singh, 28, of Modesto, California.

Police say the Ford Flex veered off the left side of the road and hit a concrete traffic barrier. The impact deflected the SUV back across the white center line, causing it to strike the side of Singh’s trailer. After bouncing off the commercial truck, the Ford Flex crossed back over and struck the left guide rail again before stopping against the barrier, according to the report. Singh safely pulled his tractor-trailer onto the right shoulder.

According to police, while both drivers were uninjured, two passengers inside Bowman Mosley’s SUV required medical attention. Destinee T. Brown, 33, and a 6-year-old girl, both of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, suffered suspected minor injuries. Jefferson County EMS transported them to Penn Highlands DuBois.

Everyone involved was wearing their seat belts, and the child was in a booster seat, according to the report.

Police were assisted by Jefferson County EMS, McPherson Towing, and Bricen Towing at the scene. Firefighters from the Pine Creek Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

Troopers cited Bowman Mosley for driving at an unsafe speed in connection to the crash.

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