PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT) — A local man faces multiple charges after authorities say he ignored prior police warnings, entered a property, and banged on a window.

Punxsutawney Borough Police filed the following charges against Brett Michael Neal, 31, of Punxsutawney, on June 30, according to court records:

Stalking

Defiant Trespass, Misdemeanor 3

Harassment, Summary

Disorderly Conduct, Misdemeanor 3

The charges stem from an incident on June 27 at a residence on Marion Avenue in Punxsutawney, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Patrolman K. Shay responded to the scene at approximately 10:32 a.m. following a report of an unwanted person on the property, the affidavit states.

While the patrolman traveled to the scene, Chief Conrad located Neal on Graffius Avenue, according to the complaint.

According to the affidavit, the caller stated she was on the back porch when she observed the shadow of a man approaching through the plastic porch siding. The caller went inside the house and witnessed the man approach the window and begin banging on it, the complaint states.

The caller identified the man as Neal, who is her former partner, according to police. The victim locked the door and went upstairs to call 911, the affidavit states.

The victim told police that the behavior is an ongoing issue related to custody disputes, according to the complaint. The complaint notes that authorities previously warned Neal multiple times not to return to the property.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 22 at 11:00 a.m. before Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock, according to the court docket.

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