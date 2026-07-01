CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) — A preliminary hearing for a man accused of robbing a New Bethlehem gas station with a machete and later crashing through a beer distributor has been moved to next week, while an additional felony charge has been levied against him.

Court records show that a preliminary hearing for 49-year-old William Michael Dickun III, of Mayport, that was to be held on June 30 has been rescheduled for the third time, and will now occur on Tuesday, July 7, before Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Miller.

The hearing had been previously scheduled for February 17, May 12, and June 30, according to the court docket.

Dickun faces the following charges:

Robbery – Threat of Immediate Serious Injury, Felony 1

Burglary – Not Adapted for Overnight Accommodation, Person Present, Felony 1

Criminal Trespass – Break Into Structure, Felony 2

Make Repairs/Sell/Etc Offensive Weapon, Misdemeanor 1

Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

Theft By Unlawful Taking – Movable Property, Misdemeanor 2

Receiving Stolen Property, Misdemeanor 2

Criminal Mischief/Damage to Property Intentional, Reckless, or Negligent, Felony 3

Dickun also faces another felony charge, added after the above charges were filed:

Criminal Mischief/Damage to Property Intentional, Reckless, or Negligent, Felony 3

Dickun remains lodged in the Clarion County Jail, unable to post $250,000 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

The investigation began at approximately 9:22 a.m. February 7 at the Unimart on Broad Street in New Bethlehem, according to a criminal complaint filed by Southern Clarion County Regional Police.

The complaint states that Dickun banged on the glass front door of the gas station with a machete. The weapon had a blade estimated between 14 and 16 inches long.

Dickun entered the store and brandished the weapon in front of an employee, the complaint said. Police say he asked the employee, “Did I scare you?”

The employee fled to the rear of the store and locked herself in a restroom, according to the complaint. Surveillance video shows Dickun stole approximately four packs of cigarettes before fleeing the store, the complaint continues.

Within 20 minutes, Dickun drove his vehicle through a closed garage door at Key Beverage on Broad Street, according to police. The business was not open at the time.

The complaint notes that Dickun took a case of Budweiser and a case of Yuengling beer. When an employee approached him, Dickun backed up his silver 2008 Jeep Liberty and drove through a second closed garage door at the rear of the building to escape, the complaint indicates. He then fled the scene.

Officers identified Dickun using surveillance footage and vehicle registration records, according to the complaint.

Dickun was arraigned on February 7 before Judge Heeter.

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