Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that design team personnel will be conducting field reconnaissance and data collection along the Preferred Alternative of the State College Area Connector Project starting the week of July 6, 2026.

During this time, project team members will be using Ground Penetrating Radar and other non-invasive utility location equipment to locate septic tanks and drain fields and to horizontally locate existing underground utilities throughout the project corridor that may be affected by the construction of the proposed highway improvements.

Investigations are expected to be completed by the end of August pending weather delays.

Additional information on the State College Area Connector Project, including the “Draft Environmental Impact Statement” and the “Purpose and Need Statement,” is available online at www.PennDOT.pa.gov/SCAC.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict2.