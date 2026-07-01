Western Secure Treatment Unit has an opening for a Unit Manager.

Join a group of passionate advocates on our mission to improve the lives of youth! Rite of Passage Team is hiring for a Unit Manager at Western Secure Treatment Unit in Emlenton, Pennsylvania.

Western Secure Treatment Unit (WSTU) is a secure post-adjudication facility that provides comprehensive services to young men (14-21), using a trauma-informed, strength-based, gender responsive model. Through rigorous education, positive skill development, and individualized therapeutic interventions and treatment, we empower youth to reach their full potential. The facility features residential student dormitories, on-site schooling, a vocational CTE student work training program, a dining hall, and extracurricular opportunities for the young men. Becoming a member of the WSTU team is more than a job; it’s an opportunity to create a meaningful career with a mission-driven organization.

Pay: $60,000 annually

Perks & Benefits: Medical, Dental, Vision and company paid Life Insurance within 90 days, and 401k match of up to 6% after 1 year of employment, Paid Time Off that can be used as soon as it accrues and more! ROP-benefits-and-perks-2

What you will do: The Unit Manager adheres to the facility schedule, ensures the unit is on time for all elements and completes daily assignments as specified by the Director of Group Living; oversees the daily schedule, including the PM Program, to ensure it operates on time and the students participate in all of the scheduled activities as listed on the PM schedule; and oversees all program elements efficiently to promote positive behavioral traits with the students. Ensures Group Leaders are supervising all elements effectively to reduce incidents. This person acts as head coach, team supervisor or program element supervisor at all times, and in conjunction with the Program Director and Director of Group Living, facilitates all extra-curricular and community service activities and facilitates the scheduled Positive Skill Development Group meetings, as well, as reviews student Daily Assessment Program Notes.

To be considered you should: Possess a Bachelors Degree in a related field or any equivalent combination numbers of years’ experience, education and/or training that demonstrates the ability to perform the duties of the position. Military experience and training is acceptable. Three (3) years of experience in a juvenile treatment (Residential, Behavioral, Dentition, Corrections, etc.) Related and/or equivalent experience may be substituted with approval ~ One (1) year supervisory experience ~ Be at least 21 years of age ~ Be able to pass a criminal background check, drug screen (we no longer test for THC for pre-employment), physical, and TB test ~ Be able to pass a search of the child abuse central registry.

Schedule: A rotating schedule of 5 days on, 2 days off, days off will vary.

Apply today and Make a Difference in the Lives of Youth!

Equal Opportunity Employer/Protected Veterans/Individuals with Disabilities

The contractor will not discharge or in any other manner discriminate against employees or applicants because they have inquired about, discussed, or disclosed their own pay or the pay of another employee or applicant. However, employees who have access to the compensation information of other employees or applicants as a part of their essential job functions cannot disclose the pay of other employees or applicants to individuals who do not otherwise have access to compensation information, unless the disclosure is (a) in response to a formal complaint or charge, (b) in furtherance of an investigation, proceeding, hearing, or action, including an investigation conducted by the employer, or (c) consistent with the contractor’s legal duty to furnish information. 41 CFR 60-1.35(c)

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