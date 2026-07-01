Elva R. (Wriglesworth) Collins, 89, who was a resident of Falls Creek, PA, passed into the Lord’s eternal care on June 27, 2026, at Christ the King Manor, DuBois, PA.

Born September 13, 1936, in Hepburnia, PA, to the late Blair and Rhoda (Caldwell) Wriglesworth of Hepburnia, PA.

She was married to Merle E. Collins, who preceded her in death in 2008.

For many years Elva was employed at the DuBois Cable Office. Following her retirement, she returned to work as a coffee hostess at the Falls Creek Sheetz where she enjoyed welcoming her customers each day.

She loved spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also had a great time handing out treats to the children in the neighborhood. Elva was a very good cook and created many memorable family gatherings, especially during the holidays. Relaxing on her deck and greeting her neighbors is something she looked forward to each day.

Elva is survived by a son, Roger D. (Lee Ann) Collins of Venice, FL; a daughter, Christine J. (JR) Damus of State College, PA; and a brother, Jess (Nancy) Wriglesworth of Hepburnia, PA. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Andrew (Meri) Collins, DuBois, PA, Laura (Terry) Mann, Allison Park, PA, Jillian (Zack) Staley, Gibsonia, PA, Alex Damus, Arlington, VA, Chad Collins, DuBois, PA and Ryan (Kristen) Collins, DuBois, PA; five great-grandchildren, Jace Collins, Aleea Collins, Lennon Daniels, Kobi Collins and Mia Collins. A great-grandson is expected to arrive in August.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Blair E. Collins, and a sister, Joice Shirey.

There will be no public visitation.

Burial will be in the Bloomington Cemetery, Curwensville, PA.

Memorial donations may be made to the DuBois Area Food Pantry, PO Box 157, DuBois, PA 15801.

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home of Curwensville is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences can be made to the family at chidboyfuneralhome.com.

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