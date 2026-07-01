CLEARFIELD — A lifetime of service, creativity and dedication to family will be celebrated this month as longtime Clearfield resident Rose Smith marks her 102nd birthday on July 19.

Born on July 19, 1924, in Woodland, Smith has witnessed more than a century of American history while building a legacy of service to her country and community.

She graduated from Clearfield High School in 1942 and, following graduation, enlisted in the United States Naval Reserve as a member of the United States WAVES (Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service). Beginning her military career as a Hospital Apprentice, Smith completed training at the U.S. Naval Hospital in Bethesda, Maryland, before being transferred to the U.S. Naval Hospital in San Diego, California. She completed her two years of military service in 1947, attaining the rank of Hospital First Class.

Following her service, Smith returned to Clearfield and married the late Edward Smith in 1950. Together, the couple owned and operated Smith Furniture in downtown Clearfield for many years, becoming familiar faces in the community through their family business.

Smith is the mother of six children — Leslie, Diane, David, Michael, Kathy and Pam — and her family has grown to include 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her military service and business career, Smith is widely recognized throughout Clearfield County for her artistic talent. Her paintings have been displayed and sold at locations across the region, earning her a reputation as one of the area’s well-known local artists.

Today, Smith also holds the distinction of being the oldest member of the Clearfield American Legion John Lewis Shade Post 6.

In recognition of her military service, Smith was presented with a Quilt of Valor and certificate during a ceremony held on Sept. 24, 2025. The national Quilt of Valor Foundation honors service members and veterans who have been touched by war by presenting them with handmade quilts as symbols of comfort, healing and appreciation.

Smith continues to reside in Clearfield, where family, friends and community members are preparing to celebrate her remarkable milestone birthday.

Those wishing to send birthday greetings may mail cards to:

Rose Smith, c/o Lindsey Holencik, 309 North Third Street, Clearfield, PA 16830.