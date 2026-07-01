HARRISBURG, PA – The Pennsylvania State Aerie Convention Fraternal Order of the Eagles (FOE) recently recognized Rep. Mike Armanini (Elk/Clearfield) with its David L. Lawrence Legislative Award to highlight the qualities Armanini shares with Lawrence, Pennsylvania’s 37th governor.

The statewide award recognizes lawmakers’ dedication, commitment and service to their constituents.

“I’m so grateful to be able to represent my friends and neighbors,” Armanini said. “This award was such a pleasant surprise, especially coming from an organization like the FOE. I try to commit myself to volunteerism and public service just like the Eagles I know.”

The FOE award is presented annually to a legislator who exemplifies the spirit of service displayed by David L. Lawrence, who served as governor from 1959 to 1963.

“David Lawrence was a beloved figure first in his hometown of Pittsburgh and later across the state. He was known for his robust legislative record, shrewd strategizing and commitment to the Commonwealth, so it is humbling to be given an award bearing his name,” Armanini said.

First elected in 2019, Armanini serves the 75th House District and is a member of the House Energy; Liquor Control; Professional Licensure; Tourism and Economic and Recreational Development committees.