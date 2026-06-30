Average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania have fallen 9.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.99/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania. Prices in Pennsylvania are 50.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 61.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has decreased 11.4 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $4.876 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania was priced at $3.19/g yesterday while the most expensive was $5.29/g, a difference of $2.10/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.19/g while the highest was $5.29/g, a difference of $2.10/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 6.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.78/g today. The national average is down 55.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 64.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Pennsylvania and the national average going back five years:

June 29, 2025: $3.38/g (U.S. Average: $3.14/g)

June 29, 2024: $3.63/g (U.S. Average: $3.48/g)

June 29, 2023: $3.62/g (U.S. Average: $3.51/g)

June 29, 2022: $4.93/g (U.S. Average: $4.85/g)

June 29, 2021: $3.19/g (U.S. Average: $3.12/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Harrisburg- $3.82/g, down 6.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.89/g.

Hagerstown- $3.35/g, down 9.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.44/g.

York- $3.98/g, down 6.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.04/g.

“Average gasoline prices fell in 46 states over the last week, with diesel declining in 49, pushing the national average to its lowest level since mid-March,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “The declines came despite a turbulent week, as fresh attacks were traded between the U.S. and Iran before both sides agreed to halt hostilities just in time Sunday, preventing what could have been a significant spike in oil prices. For now, GasBuddy anticipates the national average will continue drifting lower this week, though the situation remains anything but predictable. A handful of price-cycling states could see prices jump ahead of the July 4 holiday, while many states that already cycled higher last week should see prices fall back down. Motorists in non-cycling states are likely to see continued relief, but the fragile nature of the U.S.-Iran situation means the outlook could shift quickly.”



GasBuddy®, a PDI Technologies company, is North America’s trusted fuel savings platform, helping consumers fuel up for less for over 25 years. With over 100 million app downloads, GasBuddy delivers real-time prices at 150,000+ stations and tangible savings through Pay with GasBuddy+™. It is the most authoritative source of station-level fuel pricing data, updating averages 288 times daily from the broadest mix of inputs— spotter reports, direct station integrations, and transactional data.

SOURCE GasBuddy