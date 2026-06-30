PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT) — Pennsylvania State Police in Punxsutawney announced the results of a DUI sobriety checkpoint held on June 20 in Summerville Borough.
According to PSP, members of Troop C participated in the checkpoint, which focused on removing impaired drivers from Pennsylvania roadways.
The checkpoint resulted in:
- Four DUI arrests.
- Two misdemeanor criminal arrests.
- Thirty-one traffic citations.
- Sixty-five written warnings.
The post PSP: Summerville Checkpoint Results in Six Arrests, Nearly 100 Citations and Warnings appeared first on exploreJefferson.
Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/crime/2026/06/30/psp-summerville-checkpoint-results-in-six-arrests-nearly-100-citations-and-warnings-176952/