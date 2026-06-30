PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT) — Pennsylvania State Police in Punxsutawney announced the results of a DUI sobriety checkpoint held on June 20 in Summerville Borough.

According to PSP, members of Troop C participated in the checkpoint, which focused on removing impaired drivers from Pennsylvania roadways.

The checkpoint resulted in:

Four DUI arrests.

Two misdemeanor criminal arrests.

Thirty-one traffic citations.

Sixty-five written warnings.

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