Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that all driver’s license and photo centers will be closed Saturday, July 4, 2026, in observance of the Independence Day holiday. The full-service center in Harrisburg, including the driver’s license and photo center, and the Pittsburgh driver’s license center at 708 Smithfield Street, will also be closed Friday, July 3, 2026.

Customers may still obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products and services, including all forms, publications, and driver training manuals, online through PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Services website.

Driver and vehicle online services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and include driver’s license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals; driver-history services; changes of address; driver’s license and vehicle registration restoration letters; ability to pay driver’s license or vehicle insurance restoration fees; driver’s license and photo ID duplicates; REAL ID pre-verification; and driver exam scheduling. There are no additional fees for using online services.

A complete listing of PennDOT driver and photo license center closings in 2026 is available online. If you are planning to visit one of PennDOT’s Online Messenger Service Centers, please call ahead for hours of operation during holidays.