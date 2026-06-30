PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT) — Pennsylvania State Police in Punxsutawney released details on three unrelated incidents investigated in Jefferson County.

Burglary in McCalmont Township

Police say at approximately 4:10 a.m. on June 25, troopers were dispatched to Spruce Street in McCalmont Township for a report of an active burglary. Upon their arrival at the scene, the suspect fled on foot.

According to police, the suspect was described as a white male approximately 6 feet tall, weighing around 130 pounds, with long black hair. He was reportedly wearing a dark T-shirt, black silky athletic pants, a blue ball cap, and glasses.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to contact PSP Punxsutawney at 814-938-0510.

Brookville Drug Arrest

On June 20, troopers conducted a traffic stop for a Title 75 violation on Allegheny Boulevard in Brookville Borough.

Police said drug paraphernalia was observed in plain view inside the vehicle. After a consent search, multiple items of drug paraphernalia were found. A 39-year-old woman from West Mifflin, who was a passenger in the vehicle, claimed ownership of the items and was arrested. The woman also had multiple arrest warrants, police said. Charges will be filed through Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak’s office.

The vehicle’s operator was issued two citations, according to police.

Punxsutawney Scam Impersonating a Sheriff

Troopers also investigated an attempted scam reported on June 26 in Punxsutawney Borough.

According to police, an unknown caller claimed to be from the Indiana County Sheriff’s Department and requested information about a 60-year-old Punxsutawney man’s adult daughter. The victim did not provide any information.

It was later confirmed with the Indiana County Sheriff’s Department that the victim’s daughter was not wanted for any reason, indicating the call was fraudulent.

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