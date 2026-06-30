CLEARFIELD, PA —The Clearfield YMCA is hosting its 17th annual Fair Fun 5K & Kids 100 Meter Dash on Saturday, July 25th in conjunction with the Clearfield County Fair.

Registration is open for both the 5K and the Kids 100 Meter Dash until July 17th. In-person registration is permitted the day of the race.

This YMCA fundraiser event is a carnival race experience that is flat and fast. This is a PR course. Bring the whole family and start the day off with some excellent 5K action and be sure to visit the fair concessions afterwards. All race participants will receive a commemorative race T-Shirt included with their registration. Registration/Check-In on the day-of will take place at the Grove Stage.

For more information or to register visit:

https://runsignup.com/Race/PA/Clearfield/17thannualfairfun5k or call the YMCA at (814) 765-5521.