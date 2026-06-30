DUBOIS, PA — At its regular monthly meeting on Friday, June 26, the Clearfield-Jefferson Counties Regional Airport Authority (CJCRAA) unanimously voted to recommend Contour Airlines to the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) as the next Essential Air Service (EAS) provider for DuBois Regional Airport (DUJ).

The recommendation follows a comprehensive review of four competitive proposals and more than an hour of discussion focused on positioning DuBois Regional Airport for long-term success. Authority members evaluated each proposal not only on cost and destinations, but also on operational reliability, economic development opportunities, passenger convenience, and the airport’s future role in supporting the region.

Contour’s recommended proposal would provide seven weekly nonstop flights to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and five weekly nonstop flights to Chicago O’Hare International Airport utilizing 30-seat Embraer ERJ-135 regional jets. The proposal carries an annual federal subsidy of $6.2 million.

The Authority reviewed proposals from four airlines offering a range of aircraft, destinations, service frequencies, and subsidy levels.

Southern Airways Express proposed continuing its current service of 19 weekly flights to Pittsburgh and 19 weekly flights to Washington Dulles using nine-passenger Cessna Caravan aircraft.

Boutique Air proposed service to Pittsburgh and Washington Dulles using Pilatus PC-12 aircraft.

SkyWest submitted regional jet proposals serving Washington Dulles or a combination of Washington Dulles and Chicago O’Hare.

Contour Airlines offered several regional jet alternatives serving Atlanta, Charlotte, Washington Dulles, and Chicago O’Hare.

DuBois Regional Airport entered the Essential Air Service program following the bankruptcy of US Airways in 2015. Mesa Air Midwest became the airport’s first subsidized carrier under the program, followed most recently by Southern Airways Express.

During the meeting, members discussed the evolution of commercial air service at DUJ. Since the airport opened in 1960, scheduled airline service has traditionally been provided by turboprop aircraft. While those aircraft have served the region well, changing airline fleets and evolving federal operating requirements have made consistent winter operations increasingly challenging. Authority members believe regional jet service offers the opportunity for improved reliability during winter weather while providing a passenger experience more consistent with today’s commercial airline industry.

Members also reviewed recent developments at neighboring regional airports. Johnstown has experienced success with regional jet service to Washington Dulles and Chicago, Altoona serves Charlotte with regional jets, Bradford has proposed service to Washington Dulles and Chicago, and State College recently announced new Charlotte service in addition to its existing destinations.

Particular interest centered on Contour’s proposed Atlanta service. Authority members viewed Atlanta as a unique opportunity for central Pennsylvania, providing business and leisure travelers direct access to the world’s busiest airport and seamless connections throughout the Delta Air Lines network. One Authority member remarked that Atlanta service could be a “game changer” in recruiting employees for one of the region’s largest employers.

Beyond passenger service, Contour’s proposal includes significant economic development opportunities. The airline has committed to establishing an ERJ maintenance facility at DUJ to support both locally based aircraft and portions of its East Coast fleet. In addition, Contour plans to maintain eight Cessna Citation XL business jets operating under charter agreements with Wheels Up, creating new aviation jobs and expanding the airport’s role as an aviation maintenance center.

The proposal also restores an important passenger amenity through the addition of on-site rental car service by ACE Rent A Car beginning on the first day of operations.

Authority members, joined by the Clearfield, Jefferson, and Elk County Commissioners and the Mayor of DuBois, carefully reviewed the advantages of each proposal. Members agreed that every airline submitted a quality proposal and that each demonstrated a commitment to serving the DuBois market.

In reaching its recommendation, the Authority emphasized that its decision was not a reflection on the quality of any current or prospective carrier, but rather an effort to select the proposal that offers the strongest long-term opportunities for the airport, the traveling public, and the regional economy.

The recommendation now moves to the U.S. Department of Transportation, which will make the final selection. Southern Airways Express will continue providing uninterrupted Essential Air Service at DuBois Regional Airport through the completion of its current contract, ensuring there will be no interruption in scheduled commercial air service during the federal review and any subsequent transition. It is expected that Contour would begin service in early November.

The Authority also expressed its sincere appreciation to Southern Airways Express for its years of dedicated service to the DuBois region. Since becoming DUJ’s Essential Air Service carrier, Southern has provided a dependable transportation link for residents, businesses, and visitors while operating safely and professionally under often challenging conditions. The Authority thanks Southern for its continued commitment to the community and looks forward to working with the airline through the remainder of its contract.

The Authority believes Contour’s proposal represents an opportunity to build upon that foundation by expanding connectivity, improving operational reliability, creating aviation jobs, enhancing passenger amenities, and positioning DuBois Regional Airport for continued growth well into the future.