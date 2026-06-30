CLEARFIELD, PA– The Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre (CAST) is inviting young artists to explore their creativity this summer during its annual Seeds of Art Summer Camp, taking place July 13 through 16 from 9:00 to 11:30 a.m. each day at CAST, 112 E. Locust Street in downtown Clearfield.

Designed for students who have completed grades 1 through 6, the camp offers an engaging introduction to the performing arts through theatre, music, and dance in a fun, supportive environment.

This year’s instructors include Ty Elensky, who will lead theatre activities; Evan Forcey, who will provide music instruction; and Maddie Caldwell, who will teach dance.

Camp participants will enjoy hands-on classes, creative activities, and skill-building opportunities while making new friends and gaining confidence through the arts.

Doors will open for drop-off at 8:45 a.m., and students must be picked up promptly at 11:30 a.m. A trusted adult is required to sign campers in and out each day.

The registration fee is $50 per student and includes a camp T-shirt. Scholarships are available upon request by emailing ClearfieldArts@gmail.com.

Registration is open now and will close on July 9 or when the camp reaches capacity, whichever comes first. Space is limited, and early registration is encouraged.

Families may register online at ClearfieldArts.org or in person at the CAST office on Thursdays from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m.

For more information, visit ClearfieldArts.org, call (814) 765-4474, or follow Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre on Facebook and Instagram.