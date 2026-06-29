TIONESTA, Pa. — Wolf’s Corners Fair shifts the energy into high gear on Monday with an evening built for derby fans. Gates open at 4:00 p.m., giving visitors time to explore the grounds before the night’s main events begin.

The Power Wheels Derby starts at 6:30 p.m., a family‑favorite opener featuring young drivers taking the track in a fun, lighthearted warm‑up.

The action then intensifies with the MadDog Compact Car Demolition Derby at 7:00 p.m., bringing fast‑paced hits, tight competition, and a packed grandstand atmosphere.

It’s one of the most popular nights of fair week, drawing families, derby regulars, and spectators looking for a high‑energy start to the evening lineup ahead.

Looking Ahead

Tuesday: Dirt Bike/SxS/ATV Obstacle Race at 7:00 p.m.

Dirt Bike/SxS/ATV Obstacle Race at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday: Horse Pulls from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., featuring mini, lightweight, and heavyweight classes.

Horse Pulls from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., featuring mini, lightweight, and heavyweight classes. Thursday: 4WD Truck & Hot Tractor Pull and the Tuff Farm Tractor Pull, both at 7:00 p.m.

4WD Truck & Hot Tractor Pull and the Tuff Farm Tractor Pull, both at 7:00 p.m. Friday: Youth & Ag Livestock/Project Auction at 6:30 p.m., followed by “Motor Sport Madness” at 7:00 p.m.

Youth & Ag Livestock/Project Auction at 6:30 p.m., followed by “Motor Sport Madness” at 7:00 p.m. Saturday: Military Appreciation Day with free admission for military members. The MadDog Full Size Car Demolition Derby begins at 7:00 p.m., with fireworks at 10:00 p.m.

View the full schedule at www.wolfscornersfair.com/schedule, and follow the Wolf’s Corners Fair Facebook page for updates, photos, and announcements throughout the week.

Location: Wolf’s Corners Fairgrounds, 119 Fairground Lane, Tionesta, PA 16353

Dates: June 28 to July 4

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