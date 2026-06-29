*Editor’s note: The following is the next installment of a historical series in honor of the America 250 celebration*

Leading up to a revolution and prior to a Declaration of Independence, we have to have conflict with the ruling powers.

Before college and being introduced to the books I read for fun, I had a vague thought that Massachusetts and Virginia got mad at England and dragged all the other colonies with them, and sometimes that’s how it seems if you take a cursory glance at the events.

But a quick dive shows that the other colonies had their grievances, and that’s what we are going to touch on.

As always, there is so, so much that happened, and I wish I could get into everything: the Great Awakening, Benjamin Franklin in England, the educations of John Adams and Thomas Jefferson, and the miracle that is the life of George Washington (did you know that he was in the thick of battle during the French and Indian War and never suffered injury?).

It’s easiest to say that there were a series of taxes and it made the colonists mad, and that’s true.

But it wasn’t just the taxes; it was the inability, or unwillingness, of the king and Parliament to consider that the colonists saw themselves as full citizens of the burgeoning British Empire and wanted to be treated as such.

Let’s start with where King George III came from, because it does play into his views on his citizens and colonies, part of which came from his German heritage.

You see, in 1702 Queen Anne, daughter of James II, ascended the throne at the death of William III. She had 17 pregnancies, but only five children survived infancy and only one past the age of 2 (he was 11 when he died).

The 1701 Act of Settlement named Anne’s cousin, Sophia of Hanover (granddaughter of James I) as her successor, but Sophia died two months before Anne, leaving her 54-year-old son George to take the throne.

George I spoke no English, but he was Protestant, he was Lutheran, and he already had an adult son… perfect!

George II spoke a little more English, but his grandson, George III, was fully British and endowed with all the pomp and heavy burden of what royalty from two old, long-established monarchies meant.

Britain was embroiled in the global Seven Years’ War when George III, age 22, ascended the throne, and a related conflict, the French and Indian War, affected the colonies in America.

These and related conflicts resulted in massive debt for Britain, and in 1763 George Grenville became prime minister and implemented policies to make the colonies pay a portion of the debt.

The colonists would come to disagree with the idea that they should be heavily taxed to pay off debts they had no say in contracting, and it wouldn’t be long before the phrase “no taxation without representation” would be heard.

The first insult was the Royal Proclamation of 1763, establishing a western boundary the colonies saw as a limitation of their rights.

Then came the Navigation Acts, or the reinforcement of them, where Britain attempted to reassert unified economic control of all its lands.

The American Duties Act, better known as the Sugar Act, along with the Currency Act, required colonists to contribute to paying off the war debt; the colonies began protesting, and Boston merchants agreed on non-importation of sugar to counter the act, with other colonies to follow.

And then the economy of Boston crashed in 1765 when private banker Nathaniel Wheelwright went bankrupt and fled, leaving 170,000 pounds of unpaid debts.

That year also saw the implementation of the Stamp Act, which affected just about every single person in the colonies… nearly every paper product—cards, contracts, pamphlets, etc.—had to have a special duty stamp on it, resulting in often violent protests in several colonies.

At this point, some members of Parliament, William Pitt, Earl Camden and Col. Isaac Barré among them, tried to warn Parliament that they were starting to push the colonists a bit far.

Next came the Quartering Act, where colonies had to provide housing and provisions to British troops, resulting in the formation of Sons of Liberty groups across the colonies and a Stamp Act Congress of nine colonies who ratified the Declaration of Rights and Grievances written by Pennsylvanian John Dickinson.

Two new prime ministers followed, the Marquess of Rockingham followed by William Pitt in 1766, when the Stamp Act was repealed but replaced by the Declaratory Act stating Parliament had the “full Power and Authority to make laws and statutes… in all cases whatsoever” in America.

And then the Townshend Acts taxed lead, paint, paper and glass, creating a customs board for the colonies, crackdowns on smugglers (incidentally including John Hancock of Boston), and one act pointed directly at New York for refusing to comply with the Quartering Act.

And then things begin to heat up…

It’s a lot to take in, and we’re only scratching the surface. Around this time Benjamin Franklin is in England trying to convince members of Parliament that the colonists have valid grievances… many colonists believed if they could just communicate to the king what their point of view was, he would step in and help.

We’ll get to some more of the events leading up to the first shots heard ’round the world, and then we’ll talk about the Declaration of Independence.