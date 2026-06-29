HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission will increase boating under the influence enforcement from July 3 through July 5 as part of a national safety campaign.

According to a commission press release, Waterways Conservation Officers will partner with local and national law enforcement agencies for Operation Dry Water. The agency stated that officers will conduct blood alcohol testing on the water and at recreational checkpoints throughout the holiday weekend.

“The waters of the Commonwealth are shared by all of us, and they should be a safe place to enjoy,” said Col. Jeffrey Sabo, Director of the Bureau of Law Enforcement. Sabo added that alcohol and drugs affect a boat operator’s judgment just like a car driver, but stressors like sun and wind can increase that impairment.

State law prohibits operating any watercraft while impaired, according to the commission. The legal blood alcohol limit for boaters is 0.08 percent. The agency noted that penalties include fines, loss of boating privileges, and jail time.

Commission data shows that officers arrested 27 people for boating under the influence in 2025. Nine of those arrests occurred during the Operation Dry Water weekend. One arrested operator had a blood alcohol level of 0.198 percent, according to the report.

The commission also released reminders about safety regulations. State law requires a life jacket for every person on board. Children 12 and under must wear them on boats 20 feet or shorter, as well as on all canoes and kayaks.

According to the agency, operators born after 1981 need a safety certificate to run motors over 25 horsepower. All personal watercraft operators must carry this certificate.

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