NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – For information on Redbank Chevrolet’s new SUVs and Silverado Pickups, ask for sales professionals Wylie Miller or Larry Rankin.
CHEVY DRIVES AMERICA
2026 Chevrolet Trailblazer
REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $31,385
For more information, click here.
2026 Chevrolet Equinox ACTIV
REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $39,985
For more information, click here.
2026 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $59,860
For more information, click here.
2026 Chevrolet Trax LT
REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $26,370
For more information, click here.
2026 Chevrolet Colorado
REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $42,280
For more information, click here.
2026 Chevrolet Tahoe LT
REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $71,890
For more information, click here.
Call 814-275-2410 or 814-275-6734 and ask for Wylie Miller or Larry Rankin–Redbank Chevrolet sales professionals.
Redbank Chevrolet is located at 500 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.
“Stop in at Redbank Chevrolet … If we don’t see you today … we’ll still be here tomorrow.”
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Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/sponsored/2026/06/29/sponsored-kick-off-your-summer-adventure-with-a-new-ride-from-redbank-chevrolet-176829/