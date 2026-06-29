NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – For information on Redbank Chevrolet’s new SUVs and Silverado Pickups, ask for sales professionals Wylie Miller or Larry Rankin.

CHEVY DRIVES AMERICA

2026 Chevrolet Trailblazer

2026 Chevrolet Trailblazer LT; Exterior Color: Apex Red

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $31,385

For more information, click here.

2026 Chevrolet Equinox ACTIV

2026 Chevrolet Equinox ACTIV; Exterior Color: Sterling Gray Metallic

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $39,985

For more information, click here.

2026 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2026 Chevrolet Silverado 1500; Exterior Color: Summit White

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $59,860

For more information, click here.

2026 Chevrolet Trax LT

2026 Chevrolet Trax LT: Exterior Color: Mosaic Black Metallic

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $26,370

For more information, click here.

2026 Chevrolet Colorado

2026 Chevrolet Colorado Trail Boss; Exterior Color: White Sands

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $42,280

For more information, click here.

2026 Chevrolet Tahoe LT

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $71,890

For more information, click here.

Call 814-275-2410 or 814-275-6734 and ask for Wylie Miller or Larry Rankin–Redbank Chevrolet sales professionals.

Redbank Chevrolet is located at 500 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.

“Stop in at Redbank Chevrolet … If we don’t see you today … we’ll still be here tomorrow.”

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