Harrisburg, PA – The Shapiro Administration today announced that Pennsylvanians now can nominate their favorite trail for the 2027 Trail of the Year. The Commonwealth is home to more than 14,000 miles of trails, which serve as the backbone for Pennsylvania’s $20.4 billion outdoor recreation economy.

“The competition to be Pennsylvania’s 2027 Trail of the Year has officially begun, and we are hopeful to receive nominations from rural and urban communities alike for this important designation,” said Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn. “Stewards of our trails can visit DCNR’s website and make the case for being the top trail today. We are excited for this year’s competition and look forward to seeing which trail prevails.”

To be considered, a nomination form and supporting documentation must be submitted online by July 31. The trail management organization will be recognized as the award recipient. Visit DCNR’s website for more information.

The winning trail will be recognized in a news release; through a commemorative poster for statewide distribution; with a trailhead marker along the trail; and a grant for educational programs to promote safety and environmental protection on the trail.

Visit the Pennsylvania Trail of the Year webpage for more information about where to submit the form and supporting materials. The Trail of the Year will be announced in early 2027. ​

Each year, the Pennsylvania Trails Advisory Committee designates a Trail of the Year to help build enthusiasm and support for trails and raise public awareness about the value of Pennsylvania’s trail network.

The 20-member DCNR-appointed committee represents both motorized and non-motorized trail users and advises the Commonwealth on use of state and federal trail funding.

The advisory committee is charged with implementing the development of a statewide land and water trail network to facilitate recreation, transportation, and healthy lifestyles for all.

Pine Creek Rail Trail is the 2026 Trail of the Year. The Pine Creek Rail Trail attracts more than 44,000 visitors annually, generating more than $5 million in local economic impact. The historic 62-mile trail connects visitors to a wealth of recreational and cultural experiences from Jersey Shore in Lycoming County to Wellsboro in Tioga County.