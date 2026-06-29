INDIANA, Pa. (EYT) — An Indiana Borough police officer was injured during an officer-involved shooting while responding to a domestic disturbance Sunday evening, according to the Indiana Borough Police Department and Pennsylvania State Police.

In a statement released at 1:30 a.m. Monday, the borough department said officers were dispatched at approximately 7:02 p.m. to a residence in the 100 block of North Cherry Avenue after a female caller reported a domestic disturbance involving a male partner.

During the response, an Indiana Borough police officer was injured, and an officer-involved shooting occurred.

The Pennsylvania State Police Troop A Major Case Team is leading the investigation into the incident.

In a release by Pennsylvania State Police on Monday morning, investigators said the involved male brandished a shovel while threatening an Indiana Borough officer, and a foot pursuit ensued.

According to the release, as the officer attempted to detain the suspect, the suspect stabbed the officer multiple times in the head and face with a knife. During the incident, the officer discharged their pistol, striking and fatally wounding the suspect, investigators said.

The officer was transported to Indiana Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The release noted the suspect was pronounced deceased at the scene, and notifications to next-of-kin are pending.

“It is with deep sympathy and respect for everyone involved and impacted in a police response to the area of North Cherry Avenue on Sunday evening that we provide this initial message,” the Indiana Borough Police Department said. “We take our community caretaking responsibility and public safety responsibilities seriously and we recognize this moment impacts us all.”

The department also acknowledged the effect the incident has had on those involved, their families, the community, and members of the police department.

“We stand with everyone – always. We ask for your patience and continued trust as we move forward together,” the release stated.

Indiana Borough Police thanked Citizens Ambulance Service, the Pennsylvania State Police, Blairsville Police Department, Homer City Police Department, and Indiana University of Pennsylvania Police Department for their response and assistance.

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