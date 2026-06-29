UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State Conferences and Institutes has been renamed Penn State Extended Learning Partnerships, a change that more clearly reflects the unit’s role in supporting learning beyond traditional academic settings.

For more than 30 years, the unit has created experiences that extend learning beyond the classroom, the degree and the traditional academic calendar for youth, students, professionals and lifelong learners.

Lindsay Miller, executive director of Extended Learning Partnerships , said the new name more accurately represents its expanded growth and scope by clearly defining its role in supporting learning that extends throughout the lifespan, promotes career readiness and development, engages communities and enriches lives.

“We have continued to grow in the types of programs we manage, the services we provide, and the types of learning experiences that we foster, and our name has not grown with us,” Miller said. “Extended Learning Partnerships encompasses the true breadth of what we do and the collaboration we have with colleges, campuses and communities across the commonwealth.”

Extended Learning Partnerships is a part of Penn State Outreach and encompasses opportunities such as:

Beyond the classroom: Experiential learning, field experiences and community-based learning

Experiential learning, field experiences and community-based learning Beyond the degree: Conferences, professional development and continuing education

Conferences, professional development and continuing education Beyond the school year: Summer programs and youth camps

Through partnerships with Penn State colleges and campuses and external organizations, Extended Learning Partnerships supports a wide range of programs, from conferences and professional development to youth experiences and experiential learning opportunities.

“We do the A through Z of planning, development and execution of a program or event,” Miller said. “Our partners have a vision, and we help them build out a comprehensive blueprint for that vision and create a successful conference, camp or experiential learning course.”

While the name is changing, the unit’s core work and mission remain the same. Extended Learning Partnerships will continue collaborating with colleges, campuses and organizations to deliver high-quality programs that expand access to learning.