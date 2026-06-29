Herman F. Franke, 100, of Grampian, PA died Tuesday, June 23, 2026 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.

Born on August 23, 1925 in Pittsburgh, PA, he was the son of the late Herman F. and Theresa (Fink) Franke, Sr.

Herman was a decorated veteran of the United States Army Air Corps having served during World War II.

He married Margaret A. Fischer Franke. She preceded him in death in 1969. He then married Sandra S. (Stewart) Franke. She preceded him in death on March 20, 2017.

Herman was an insurance manager for Aetna for many years, and contributed his time in leadership positions with several charities.

He was a member of the Martin Luther Evangelical Lutheran Church, and was a longtime elder for several Lutheran Churches. He was an avid gardener and golfer, and had recorded two holes-in-one.

Herman is survived by five children: Gary Franke and his wife, Debra of Cleveland Heights, OH; Kenneth Franke and his wife, Anne of Kutztown, PA; Richard Franke and his wife, Necia of Fort Worth, TX; Patricia O’Donnell and her husband, Larry of Sicklerville, NJ; and Paul Franke and his wife, Mary Jo of Avon Lakes, OH, nine grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and one brother Raymond Franke of Pittsburgh, PA.

He was preceded in death by two children, Daniel and David, and one sister Eleanor.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2026 from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. A service will follow at 1:30 p.m. from the funeral home with Pastor Kenneth Zitsch officiating.

Burial will be in Chestnut Grove Cemetery.

Memorials may be sent to the Salvation Army, 119 South Jared Street, DuBois, PA 15801.

Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com

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