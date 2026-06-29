HEATH TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Pennsylvania State Police say a driver was cited after a collision involving an all-terrain vehicle and a pickup truck on Fire Tower Road earlier this month.

According to a report released June 26 by Pennsylvania State Police in Marienville, the crash occurred on June 20 at 2:54 p.m. on Fire Tower Road in Heath Township, Jefferson County.

Police reported that Shane M. Toomey, 27, of Delmont, was operating a southbound 2023 Suzuki LT-A500XM3 ATV. Traveling as his passenger was Brittany A. Toomey, 27, also of Delmont. At the same time, Cayden T. Wherry, 23, of Sigel, was operating a northbound 2016 GMC Sierra pickup truck. Wherry’s passengers included Eric J. Wherry, 19, of Sigel, and Kendall L. Harris, 19, of DuBois.

Police say the crash occurred as both vehicles were negotiating a curve on Fire Tower Road, colliding in the roadway.

State police noted that the location is a narrow, level, gravel road that lacks lane designation lines separating northbound and southbound traffic, and contains no shoulders on either side.

The ATV was not equipped with seat belts or safety harnesses. Shane Toomey reported pain to his right forearm and wrist, but refused emergency medical transport at the scene, police said. His passenger was not injured, according to the report.

According to police, Wherry and both passengers inside the GMC Sierra were wearing their lap and shoulder belts and reported no injuries.

Jefferson County EMS responded to the scene to assist.

The report noted a primary traffic violation against Toomey for driving on the left side of the roadway.

The post Driver Injured After ATV Collides with Pickup Truck on Fire Tower Road appeared first on exploreJefferson.