BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — Several residents raised concerns over proposed data centers at last week’s Jefferson County Commissioners’ meeting.

Caleb Hayes and Joanna Hayes of Pine Creek Township questioned the commissioners about a proposed data center on Sulgar Road in that township. Caleb Hayes asked if an impact study or an environmental study had been performed.

Commissioner Jeff Pisarcik said that, to his knowledge, no studies had been commissioned in that area. Pisarcik said the county cannot stop a center from coming into the area because the county has no land use or zoning in place. He said the county is drafting such an ordinance, but it would not be ready until the end of the year.

“The Planning Commission has been drilling into the issue of data centers,” said Commissioner Scott North at the June 23 meeting. “Water usage is the key point as well as electricity demands. Solar farms are part of the electric grid, but they don’t produce a great quantity of electricity. It would take a lot of solar panels.”

The proposed Pine Creek data center would reportedly use 1.2 million gallons of water drawn daily from the Brookville Municipal Authority reservoir on North Fork Creek. The Brookville Borough Council adopted a 180-day moratorium on data center development at its June meeting.

“Although the county is working on a SALDO (Subdivision and Land Development Ordinance), the townships and boroughs need to take action now,” said North. “In Pennsylvania, the municipalities have the dominant seat at the table. In most states, the county government is dominant. That is not the case in Pennsylvania. That extends to land use as well.”

North advised the municipal government not to wait for the county to complete the land use rules. “They may not like our product when it is completed,” he said. “It may not be to their satisfaction. When the Planning Commission presents its plan to us (the commissioners), we have to have a shoe that fits everyone. It has to be applicable across the board.”

Brookville resident Karen Reed said she is concerned about responsible data center development. “It is encouraging to hear about the SALDO you are finally getting around to,” she said. “We also need to consider the impact of impervious surfaces. When the rainwater comes down, it can’t go into the ground. There are a lot of environmental concerns if it is not responsibly developed. If it is unavoidable, at least make it responsible.”

The county will have an open work session to discuss the draft of the proposed SALDO. No date has been announced at this time.

County offices will be closed on July 3 for the Fourth of July holiday.

The next meeting of the Board of Commissioners will be at 10:30 a.m. at Jefferson Place in Brookville.

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