CLEARFIELD, PA – The Clearfield County Friends of the Area Agency on Aging are proud to announce the sale of their 2026 Auxiliary Membership Discount Card, offering valuable savings at more than 40 local businesses throughout Clearfield County and the surrounding region.

Membership cards are available for $10 per individual or $15 for two people residing in the same household. Cardholders will enjoy exclusive discounts and special offers from a wide variety of participating businesses while supporting programs and services that benefit older adults throughout Clearfield County.

Participating businesses include Clearfield Lanes, Clearfield Dairy Queen, Country Butcher, Denny’s Beer Barrel Pub, Dutch Pantry Restaurant, Ragtime Cigars, Spanky’s Courthouse Café, Hoss’s Steak & Sea House in DuBois, Hockman Candy, Valley Dairy, and Brady Street Florist, along with more than 30 additional local merchants and service providers.

“We are grateful for the tremendous support from our local business community,” said Mr. Pat Errigo, President of the Friends of the Area Agency on Aging. “This card is a wonderful opportunity for residents to save money while supporting services that help older adults remain healthy, independent, and engaged in their communities.”

Funds raised through membership card sales help support activities, wellness programs, special events, educational opportunities, and other initiatives that benefit older adults throughout Clearfield County.

The Friends of the Area Agency on Aging encourage community members, families, and businesses to participate in this annual fundraising effort. With more than 40 participating businesses, cardholders can enjoy savings throughout the year while making a meaningful investment in local senior services.

Auxiliary Membership Cards are available now at our Clearfield office, 116 South Second Street Clearfield, PA. For more information about purchasing a card or becoming a future participating business, please contact Mature Resources Area Agency on Aging at (814) 765-2696.

About the Friends of the Area Agency on Aging

The Clearfield County Friends of the Area Agency on Aging is a volunteer organization dedicated to supporting programs and services that enhance the quality of life for older adults throughout Clearfield County. Through fundraising, advocacy, and community partnerships, the organization helps strengthen resources available to local seniors and their families.