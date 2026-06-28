TIONESTA, Pa. — Wolf’s Corners Fair opens its weeklong run today with Senior Citizen Day, highlighted by a full day of tractor‑pull action.

Gates open at 10:00 a.m.

The always‑popular Antique Tractor Pull begins at 11:00 a.m., followed by the Farm Tractor Pull at 5:00 p.m.

Seniors 65 and older receive free admission, and general admission is $6, with no rides today, making it a relaxed, low‑key start to fair week. It’s an ideal day to take in the exhibits, animals, and opening‑day atmosphere.

A Gospel Music & Vesper Service closes the evening at 7:00 p.m.

Day by Day

Monday, June 29: The Power Wheels Derby kicks things off at 6:30 p.m., followed by the MadDog Compact Car Demolition Derby at 7:00 p.m.

The Power Wheels Derby kicks things off at 6:30 p.m., followed by the MadDog Compact Car Demolition Derby at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 30: The Dirt Bike/SxS/ATV Obstacle Race headlines the night at 7:00 p.m.

The Dirt Bike/SxS/ATV Obstacle Race headlines the night at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 1: Horse Pulls take over the grandstand from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., starting with mini horses before moving into lightweight and heavyweight classes.

Horse Pulls take over the grandstand from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., starting with mini horses before moving into lightweight and heavyweight classes. Thursday, July 2: A double dose of pulling power: the 4WD Truck & Hot Tractor Pull and the Tuff Farm Tractor Pull both run at 7:00 p.m.

A double dose of pulling power: the 4WD Truck & Hot Tractor Pull and the Tuff Farm Tractor Pull both run at 7:00 p.m. Friday, July 3: The evening opens with the Youth & Ag Livestock/Project Auction at 6:30 p.m., then shifts into “Motor Sport Madness” — off‑road figure‑8 and SxS racing — at 7:00 p.m.

The evening opens with the Youth & Ag Livestock/Project Auction at 6:30 p.m., then shifts into “Motor Sport Madness” — off‑road figure‑8 and SxS racing — at 7:00 p.m. Saturday, July 4: Military Appreciation Day: Gates open 10:00 a.m., carnival opens 1:00 p.m. Free admission for military members with ID. The week wraps with the MadDog Full Size Car Demolition Derby at 7:00 p.m. and fireworks at 10:00 p.m.

View the full schedule at www.wolfscornersfair.com/schedule, and follow the Wolf’s Corners Fair Facebook page for updates, photos, and announcements throughout the week.

Location: Wolf’s Corners Fairgrounds, 119 Fairground Lane, Tionesta, PA 16353

Dates: June 28 to July 4

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