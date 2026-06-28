CLEARFIELD, PA– On Sunday, July 5, Trinity United Methodist Church, 121 S Second St, Clearfield, will welcome new pastor, Rev. Matthew Loyer.

Rev. Loyer has accepted the appointment as pastor for Centre Grove, Emmanuel, Kerr Addition, and Trinity churches. Join us in person at 10:30 a.m. (or livestream on Facebook) and meet Pastor Matthew and his family.

For more information about news and events at Trinity, call the church office at 814-765-9222 or visit their Facebook page (www.facebook.com/trinityclearfield).