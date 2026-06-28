REYNOLDSVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) — A Punxsutawney man faces a misdemeanor criminal charge after he allegedly gave law enforcement officers a false name to avoid an arrest warrant.

According to the criminal complaint filed on June 22, police charged 33-year-old Robert Nelson Scott with the following charge:

False Identification To Law Enforcement Officer, Misdemeanor 3

The charge stems from an incident that occurred on June 9 in Reynoldsville Borough.

The affidavit of probable cause states that a Reynoldsville Borough Police officer received information that Scott had an active warrant for his arrest and a possible location. The officer located a vehicle matching the description at the intersection of North 7th Street and Willow Alley. According to the complaint, the officer positively identified Scott using a photograph provided by the probation office.

County probation officers, state parole officers, and state police arrived at the scene to assist, the affidavit notes. Law enforcement officers approached Scott while he sat in the driver’s seat of the vehicle.

When asked for his name, Scott allegedly told the officer his name was Cameron. The affidavit states that the officer told Scott he was lying.

According to the complaint, Scott then told the officer, “You’re right. I did not want my family to know I was wanted. They did not even know I was on parole.”

The complaint notes that Scott admitted to using heroin and fentanyl earlier that morning.

A preliminary hearing for Scott is scheduled for July 23 at 10:15 a.m. before Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana.

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