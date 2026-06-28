Irving, TX (June 26, 2026) – Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST), today announced that the Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation is making a $5,000 contribution to both Flutter Club, Inc. and Spencer Davis Foundation as part of the company’s “30 Days of Giving” initiative, a month-long program recognizing and supporting nonprofit and charitable organizations serving communities across Nexstar’s nationwide footprint.

“30 Days of Giving” is an employee-driven initiative created to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Nexstar’s founding in June 1996. Locally-led committees reviewed submissions from Nexstar’s 13,000 employees and selected charitable and nonprofit organizations to nominate for grants. More than 100 organizations were nominated, and the Nexstar Charitable Foundation’s Board of Directors chose 60 to receive $5,000 each. Every day during the month of June, the Foundation will award two $5,000 grants; by the end of the month the Foundation will have committed $300,000 to “30 Days of Giving.” Flutter Club, Inc., and Spencer Davis Foundation were nominated by the employees at WTEN-TV, the Nexstar television station serving Albany, NY, and those at WTAJ-TV in Altoona, PA, respectively.

Flutter Club, Inc. provides financial assistance to individuals in New York’s Greater Capital Region and surrounding areas who are seeking a second medical opinion, or navigating illness, developmental disability, or reproductive health and fertility challenges.

The organization also offers low-cost transportation services, enabling patients and their caregivers, companions, and immediate family members to travel together to top healthcare destinations in New York City and Boston. At the time of travel, Flutter Club provides curated care packages to bring comfort and ease during the journey.

Commenting on her nomination of the Flutter Club, WTEN-TV Anchor, Lydia Kulbida, said: “Francesca LoPorto-Brandow, a cancer survivor who has witnessed multiple family members face the disease, founded The Flutter Club to help patients get critical treatment and second opinions, without the added burden of travel costs. I’ve seen how helpful Flutter Club can be, especially with the special touches of care packages for patients provided. I’m proud to work for a company that recognizes the critical importance of the Flutter Club and other organizations that benefit the communities they serve.”

For more information on Flutter Club, Inc., visit https://www.flutterclub.com/ and to donate, go to

https://www.flutterclub.com/get-involved.

The Spencer Davis Foundation was founded by Spencer Davis, a 10th-grade student who survived a sudden cardiac arrest during football practice in September 2024. The four individuals who saved him, including two of his football coaches, were CPR trained, despite no state requirement at the time for such training or for life-saving equipment in schools.

Today, The Spencer Davis Foundation is dedicated to educating communities, providing CPR and automated external defibrillators (AED) training, and equipping schools and organizations with life-saving medical equipment to respond to sudden cardiac arrest incidents. It has been a strong advocate for requiring cardiac emergency response plans in Pennsylvania schools. In April, the Pennsylvania House of Representatives passed legislation requiring CPR and AED training for school staff and mandating AEDs on-site and at all school athletic events.

“We have been impressed by the mission and meaningful work of The Spencer Davis Foundation,” said Phil Dubrow, Vice President and General Manager of WTAJ-TV in Altoona, PA. “Their commitment to providing help and hope to so many is inspiring. We are proud to support their efforts and contribute to the impact they are making in our community.”

To learn more about The Spencer Davis Foundation, visit https://thespencerdavisfoundation.org/ and to donate, go to https://thespencerdavisfoundation.org/donate.html.

The Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation’s mission is to contribute to and work with public charities and non-profit organizations to improve the communities in which Nexstar Media and its subsidiaries do business.