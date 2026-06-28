(StatePoint) For many business owners, succession planning is often pushed aside by day-to-day demands. But having a clear plan for what happens to your business once you’re ready to step back is one of the most important ways to protect what you’ve built.

PNC’s Business Owner Wealth Insights Report shows that nearly 70% of owners agree planning for the future is important, but 1 in 3 have not yet formalized their succession plan. One of the biggest barriers: its perceived complexity.

Start With Alignment, Not Mechanics

The most effective succession plans start with clarity on outcomes – not mechanics.

Start by clarifying your priorities, including financial goals, business direction, and stakeholder expectations. This alignment will guide key decisions, from choosing a successor to structuring the transition.

Jim Benedict, head of Business Owner Solutions, PNC Private Bank, said: “We tell clients to ‘begin with the end in mind.’ How would they like their family wealth and business to be structured? What do they want to accomplish? What’s important to them? Once we know the answers to those questions, we can look at succession methods and wealth structures.”

Identify and Develop Future Leadership

The next step is determining who could eventually lead the business.

Potential successors may include family members, partners, employees or outside buyers.

Each option brings distinct considerations, including whether the successor has the skills to lead, how the transfer will be structured, and what level of involvement the current owner will retain.

Create a Transition Timeline

A phased transition over several years allows for:

• deliberate leadership development and mentoring;

• gradual transfer of responsibilities and relationships;

• reduced operational disruption; and

• greater flexibility in structuring ownership transfer.

Get a Realistic Business Valuation

A professional valuation provides a clearer picture of financial health and helps guide retirement, tax, and other transition decisions.

It also gives an owner a reliable value to incorporate into personal financial planning and a framework to evaluate whether unsolicited offers are credible and worth pursuing.

Communicate the Plan

One of the most overlooked aspects of succession planning is communication.

Businesses successfully navigating succession tend to focus on three areas:

• Clarity: defining roles, expectations, and the future leadership structure.

• Alignment: ensuring key stakeholders share a common understanding of direction.

• Consistency: establishing regular opportunities to revisit and refine the plan.

Review and Update Regularly

Review your plan regularly, especially after major business changes, leadership shifts, or personal life events. Keeping the plan current helps ensure it stays aligned with your goals and your company’s needs.

Steps You Can Take Today

• Document your top two or three succession goals;

• Identify at least one potential successor; and

• Schedule a conversation with a trusted financial or legal advisor.

Creating a succession plan may feel like a future concern, but planning ahead can help protect your business, support your employees, and make the next chapter smoother for everyone involved.