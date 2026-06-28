SNYDER TWP., Pa. (EYT) — ExploreJeffersonPA.com is issuing a correction to an article published on Friday, June 19, regarding a three-vehicle traffic accident that occurred at the intersection of Route 28 and Sugar Hill Road in Snyder Township.

The initial article incorrectly stated that a 62-year-old Brockway woman involved in the crash was facing pending DUI charges. ExploreJefferson wishes to clarify the record and state unequivocally that this information was in error.

According to the official Pennsylvania State Police report, the 62-year-old Brockway woman was the victim of the crash.

The pending DUI charges actually apply to an unnamed male suspect who was operating a separate vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .102%.

Ensuring the accuracy of our local reporting is our highest priority. We apologize to the family involved for the misstatement and are pleased to clarify the official record.

The post CORRECTION: Clarification Regarding Snyder Township Traffic Accident appeared first on exploreJefferson.