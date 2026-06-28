Name: John Timothy Young

Born: September 15, 1950

Died: January 28, 2026

Hometown: Brockway, Pa.

Branch: U.S. Navy

John was a four-year veteran of the United States Navy working as a radioman on the USS Guam out of Norfolk, VA.

He was laid to rest in the St. Joseph Cemetery.

Click here to view a full obituary.



All American Custom Apparel and Engraving HQ is located on Route 322 in Shippenville. The company specializes in Embroidery, Screen Printing, all kinds of awards, trophies, engraving, unique gifts, and more. As the company motto says, We can put “Almost Anything on Almost Everything.”

They can be found online at www.allamericanhq.com, by calling toll-free 1-877-402-9273 and ask for Jim Carroll, or visit them here https://www.facebook.com/AllAmericanHQ.

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