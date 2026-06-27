BROCKWAY, Pa. (EYT) — Friday night at the 11th annual Frank Varischetti All-star game in Brockway, local athletes enjoyed a big night on the gridiron, as they got to put on the helmet and shoulder pads one last time to represent their regions in the North vs. South game.

The South offense looked to be in midseason form, and the Redbank Valley connection of Braylon Wagner and Jaxon Huffman put up one more big performance, as the team from the South took down the North 48-22.

Wagner, who was named Offensive MVP for the South, got the scoring started early, as after a punt by the North, he found Central Clarion’s Thalen Allison for a 66-yard strike to put the South up 6-0 in under two minutes.

The North responded quickly, as Punxsutawney’s Maddox Hetrick answered right back with a 68-yard touchdown run. Kane’s Tysin Boschert gave the North squad a 7-6 lead after the PAT.

Each team then punted on their next drives, then Hetrick’s teammate Logan Moore picked off Wagner for the North to give the North the ball back with a chance to extend their lead. Moore would then break free on the next play, and DuBois’ Trey Wingard would find him for a 79-yard touchdown, and another Boschert kick made it 14-6 with 1:37 left to play in the quarter.

The South though, would not back down. In fact, the South then started to do what each of their players did in the regular season. Wagner began to get into a rhythm with Huffman, then Karns City’s Hunter Scherer would push his way in for a two-yard touchdown run. Wagner would then find Keystone’s Jacob Henry on the two-point conversion.

Following two more punts, Central Clarion’s Hayden Hindman, who played tight end instead of his typical offensive line spot for the South, picked off Hetrick to set up another Scherer 2-yard touchdown run. The play, as well as a strong performance from his defensive line spot earned Hindman the Defensive MVP honors for the South.

After forcing another North punt, Clayton Kiser of Smethport would snag an interception off of Wagner in the final seconds of the half, setting up a field goal try from 52 yards out for Boschert. The kick would be just short, landing just before the uprights in the back of the end zone to send the teams into halftime with the South leading 20-14.

The South would open the scoring again in the second half, as Wagner scrambled for a 38-yard touchdown just under three minutes into the quarter to make it 26-14.

The South defense would force another North punt, but Cameron County’s Malakai Zucal picked Wagner off to get the ball back for the North trailing by 12.

The South then forced a fumble and recovered, but Zucal picked Wagner off once again. The South defense stood strong once again though, forcing a turnover on downs.

The next possession, Wagner scrambled, then found Huffman for their ninth connection of the night, and the first for a score on a 28-yard touchdown pass to make it a 32-14 ball game.

Following a surprise onside kick and recovery by the South, Scherer broke free for a 42-yard touchdown run for his third score of the game. Wagner found Huffman again on the two-point try, increasing the lead to 26.

The North attempted to claw their way back, as Punxsutawney’s Zaden Gould found Frankie Smith of St. Mary’s, who made multiple defenders miss, on his way for a 69-yard touchdown.

Boschert then scored on the two-point conversion, after taking a direct snap and beating multiple defenders to the endzone.

The South, though, had one more big play in it, from none other than Wagner and Huffman. Pinned deep in their own territory, Wagner faked a handoff to the left, and found Huffman alone out right. Huffman sprinted down the sidelines for an 87-yard touchdown, followed by another Henry two-point conversion to set the final score of 48-22.

Wagner finished the game with 385 passing yards and the three touchdowns, along with 42 yards on the ground with the score.

Huffman added 10 catches for 246 yards and two scores. Scherer finished his night with 117 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Moniteau’s Brendin Sankey added 51 receiving yards for the South. Union/A-C Valley’s Max Gallagher added 35 yards on the ground as well as a sack on defense. Scherer also recorded a sack on the defensive end.

For the North, Wingard had the 79-yard touchdown pass to Moore. Gould ended the night with 78 yards through the air and the score. Smith, who was named Offensive MVP for the North had 106 yards and a score on just two catches. Hetrick threw for 71 yards, and ran for another 65. Zucal was named Defensive MVP after the two interceptions. He added two catches for 20 yards.

The highlight of the game as always occurred before kickoff, as this year 24 different $1,000 scholarships were awarded to players, setting the total at $188,000 given out over the years.

The post South Rolls Past North As Scholarships, Big Plays Highlight 11th Annual Frank Varischetti All-Star Game appeared first on exploreJefferson.