EDINBORO, Pa. (EYT) — PennWest University announced it has exceeded its annual fundraising goal by 10%, raising more than $7.2 million during the first 11 months of the fiscal year, while also highlighting progress in recruitment, academic innovation, and student engagement during Thursday’s Council of Trustees meeting.

University officials said the updates reflect continued momentum toward PennWest’s strategic priorities, with donor support helping expand scholarships, strengthen academic programs, and create new opportunities for students across the California, Clarion, and Edinboro campuses.

Among the largest recent gifts were $335,249 to establish an institute for early childhood education at PennWest California, $300,000 to support the PennWest Clarion baseball field project and scholarships, and $100,000 to create an endowed scholarship at PennWest California.

“These investments show the confidence our alumni, donors, and community partners have in PennWest and our students,” President Jon Anderson said. “Their support expands opportunities, strengthens academic programs, and creates meaningful experiences that prepare students for success.”

Trustees also received an update on recruitment efforts for the Fall 2026 semester. Throughout July, the university will host Preview PennWest events, giving prospective students and their families an opportunity to explore academic programs, campus life, and student support services.

University leaders also previewed PennWest’s future-focused academic program array, which will expand academic pathways, stackable credentials, and interdisciplinary learning opportunities aligned with workforce needs. Additional details are expected to be announced next week.

Student Affairs officials reported another busy summer across PennWest’s campuses, with more than 6,700 campers and 5,500 tournament participants expected to visit. In addition to introducing prospective students and families to the university, the events generate economic activity for surrounding communities.

“PennWest continues to build momentum across the university,” Anderson said. “From philanthropy and student recruitment to academic innovation and community partnerships, we are expanding opportunities for students and strengthening our impact across Pennsylvania.”

During the meeting, the Council of Trustees also approved emeritus status for former Edinboro University trustees Barbara Chaffee, Dennis Frampton, Daniel Higham, Rob Lowther, and Harold Shields in recognition of their distinguished service and lasting contributions to the university.

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