BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — Following a residential fire that destroyed a Maple Street home on Wednesday, community members are rallying to support a longtime local hospital worker and her family as they start over.

The fire was reported around 12:30 p.m. on June 24 in Brookville Borough. Brookville Deputy Fire Chief Mike Allgeier stated that a preliminary investigation by the fire marshal ruled the fire accidental. The fire began on the first floor.

Before emergency crews arrived at the scene, a woman sleeping upstairs woke up to the smell of smoke and fled onto a porch roof. A borough street department worker brought a backhoe to the scene, and she jumped into the bucket to escape.

Responding departments placed the fire under control in about 1.5 hours, but the home is a total loss.

Submitted photo.

The house belonged to Jamie Bodenhorn-Kramer, a longtime Brookville resident, and was home to her and her three sons.

The devastating fire occurred five years after the death of Jamie’s husband, Matt, and one day after his birthday, according to Jamie’s niece, Jaysa Bodenhorn.

While family members escaped without bodily injuries, the fire took a heavy toll on their lives.

“The fire destroyed their home, belongings, family photos, keepsakes, and beloved pets,” Jaysa wrote on an online fundraiser page.

A firefighter managed to save the ashes of Jamie’s late husband from inside the ruins.

“It was the one thing Jamie wanted saved more than anything,” Jaysa related.

Jamie has worked as a nurse at Brookville Hospital for more than 20 years. The family did not have insurance to cover the destruction.

“Since Matt’s passing, Jamie has worked tirelessly as a single mom, putting everyone else before herself,” Jaysa wrote. “Unfortunately, Jamie did not have homeowners’ insurance, and now she is facing the unimaginable reality of starting over with nothing.”

The fundraiser aims to help with immediate needs like clothing, toiletries, food, and temporary housing.

The Brookville Fire Company received assistance on the scene from more than a dozen volunteer fire departments to battle the blaze. These included Brockway, Corsica, Falls Creek, Oliver Township, Reynoldsville, Summerville, Sykesville, Ringgold Area, Pine Creek, Knox Township, Warsaw Township, Big Run Area, Elk Run, Lindsey, and DuBois.

“We would also like to extend our deepest gratitude to every firefighter, first responder, and volunteer who responded to the fire and worked tirelessly to help,” Jaysa wrote. “Your bravery, compassion, and dedication during such a devastating day will never be forgotten. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your support, prayers, and kindness during this incredibly difficult time.”

To donate to the family, visit their GoFund Me page.

RELATED ARTICLES:

Quick-Thinking Borough Worker Rescues Woman From Blazing Brookville Home

The post Community Rallies for Local Nurse After Fire Destroys Family Home in Brookville appeared first on exploreJefferson.