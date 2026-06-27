(StatePoint) As the country braces for a predicted “hotter-than-normal” summer, homeowners will face financial pressure from higher cooling costs compared to last year. The good news? This easy and affordable DIY checklist contains money-saving upgrades that boost energy efficiency around the home, keeping summer bills in check throughout the scorching season.

1. Give Your HVAC System Room to Breathe: Clogged HVAC filters are a common yet overlooked problem that restricts airflow, forces air conditioner units to work harder and can cause uneven temperatures throughout the home. Check filters regularly to clean or replace them. This simple step not only improves indoor air quality, but helps take the strain off the AC, leading to noticeable summer savings.

2. Don’t Let Cool Air Slip Out the Window—Seal Up Sneaky Leaks: Tiny, hidden gaps around windows and doors let cool air escape, leading to large spikes in energy bills. Installing easy-to-use weatherstrip seals, such as the Duck Brand Heavy-Duty Weatherstrip Seal, is an affordable solution to replace worn-out seals, forming a barrier against the hot, humid outdoor air as well as dust, pollen and insects. Simply apply the self-adhesive seal to the perimeter of doors and window sashes to increase comfort and energy efficiency during the warmer months.

3. Take Advantage of the Cooler Hours: On crisp mornings and evenings, leverage natural airflow to give your AC a break. Simply open your windows and doors to let the fresh air in, then seal them tight before the peak afternoon heat hits. To make the most of these outdoor breezes, try installing a product like the Duck Brand Hands-Free Magnetic Screen Door. Its mesh construction helps keep the heat out by allowing hot air to escape and cool breezes to flow through the home without letting bugs inside. Plus, it’s quick to install, easy to walk through with full hands and is breathable, so you can enjoy seasonal weather.

4. Bring the Shade, Block the Heat: A substantial amount of summer heat enters your home through uncovered windows facing the sun. You can say farewell to that unwanted warmth with blackout curtains, reflective window films, or just by keeping your blinds closed during the hottest parts of the day. This creates an invisible barrier against rising temperatures, working alongside your DIY home weatherization efforts to keep refreshingly chilled air inside and your electricity bills down.

5. Optimize Ceiling Fan Rotation for Summer Cooling: Ceiling fans can make a room feel several degrees cooler when spinning in the proper direction. Try setting your ceiling fan to rotate counterclockwise during the summer. This direction pushes colder air downward and creates a wind-chill effect, so you can depend more on your fans and less on your conditioning unit to maintain a cost-saving home.

Having a lower AC bill can be a breeze this summer, with the right DIY home weatherization habits. Follow this simple checklist to make a noticeable difference in comfort and spending this season.