JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) — Pennsylvania State Police in DuBois recently released reports detailing a deer-related crash and two criminal investigations in Jefferson County.

Interstate 80 Deer Collision

A 29-year-old Noblesville, Indiana, man was not injured after his vehicle struck a deer on Interstate 80 in Union Township, Clearfield County. According to police, the crash occurred at 9:48 p.m. on June 13 near mile marker 102. Police said the driver was traveling westbound when a deer entered the roadway from the right shoulder. His 2019 Toyota Corolla struck the animal before coming to rest on the westbound shoulder. The vehicle sustained disabling damage to the front bumper and grille and was towed from the scene by Biggler Boyz Towing.

Snyder Township Disorderly Conduct Case

In a separate incident, two men are facing disorderly conduct charges following a welfare check in Snyder Township, Jefferson County. Police said the incident occurred at 10:42 p.m. on June 20 on Kearney Road. During the investigation, a 70-year-old DuBois man and a 39-year-old Brockway man allegedly prolonged the investigation for several hours by refusing to cooperate, delaying crucial medical attention to an individual. Both were charged with disorderly conduct.

Criminal Mischief in Winslow Township

Additionally, police are investigating an alleged case of criminal mischief in Winslow Township, Jefferson County. According to the report, the incident occurred between 11 a.m. and noon on June 6 on Cameron Camp Road. The victim, a 69-year-old Reynoldsville woman, reported unknown actors had thrown corn onto her driveway where her vehicle was located. Police say the actors then fled the scene. State police said the investigation remains ongoing.

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