CURWENSVILLE, Pa. — A new limited-edition wine was unveiled at a special Clearfield Chamber of Commerce After Hours event at the Curwensville Area Historical Society on Thursday.

Bucktail Blackberry, a blackberry mead from Starr Hill Winery, was created as part of the upcoming America 250 celebration. The vintage honors Curwensville’s famed Bucktail unit from the Civil War.

The Bucktails were an elite volunteer corps known for wearing deer tails in their hats. The tradition began when one of the unit’s first recruits placed a deer tail in his cap to distinguish himself; other soldiers from the area quickly followed suit. Two distinct Bucktail companies, Company K and Company B, were recruited from the region about a year apart.

The specialty wine will be available for a limited time at all Starr Hill Winery locations. A portion of the sales will support the Patton House Museum, the home of the Curwensville Area Historical Society.

Winery owner Kenn Starr explained in a Facebook post that this project marks the first time Starr Hill has produced a mead-style wine.