BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The Jefferson County Salary Board eliminated a full-time deputy sheriff’s position on Tuesday. The move will leave the department with four full-time deputies, one non-uniformed employee, and Sheriff Sam Bartley.

Commissioner and board member Scott North said the position was eliminated through attrition. “No one lost their job,” he said.

North said the commissioners met with the sheriff, along with their respective solicitors, on February 11 to review several operational matters.

“Part of the discussion included a continuation toward an appropriate staffing model that supports the scope of duties for the department,” said North. “We appreciate that Sheriff Bartley agrees that the adjustment to his department in the form of the reduction of one full-time deputy better fits the mission of the department.”

“Over the last several years, the task and duties of the Sheriff’s Department have shrunk,” he added.

Compared to 2012, here are the basic responsibilities and how they changed:

The Sheriff’s Office still performs prisoner transport, courthouse security and warrants/levies during business hours.

The Sheriff’s Department no longer performs K9 duties, Orange Patrol (which was disbanded), or special security details (airport security, fairground and other community events).

Extraditions have been assigned to the Probation Department.

Prisoner medical transport is now shared with the Probation Department.

Tax sale postings have been assigned to the Assessment Department.

“The Commissioners appreciate Sheriff Bartley exercising responsibility to the people of Jefferson County by joining the commissioners in this effort to apply each tax dollar intelligently, transparently, and with accountability,” said North.

The commissioners also announced that the Veterans Service Office (VSO) staff has not only cleared years of backlogged actions, but “hit a stride that sets the pace for veteran service organizations in our region.”

“The staff has not only effectively and efficiently served the veterans of Jefferson County, but they have done so in a manner which improves the financial impact on our county government. The action to update the claims coordinator position to part-time reflects well on the capabilities of our VSO,” North said.

The salary board eliminated the full-time position of claims coordinator in the VSO office and established the position as a part-time role, fulfilling 20 hours per week.

“Our veterans support team nears a noteworthy milestone as Jefferson County veterans now receive nearly $800,000 in monthly Veterans Administration Compensation. These funds not only impact the recipients’ quality of life, they find their way to the local economy through our many shops and businesses,” he added. “On behalf of the people of Jefferson County and especially our 2,800 veterans, thank you for a continued job well done.”

The next meeting of the salary board will be held at 11:45 on July 14 at Jefferson Place, Brookville.

The post Shifting Duties Lead to Downsized Staffing Model Within Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department appeared first on exploreJefferson.