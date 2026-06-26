PINE TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Two motorists walked away without injuries following a two-vehicle collision on Interstate 80 in Pine Township on June 14.

According to a report by Pennsylvania State Police in Clearfield, the accident occurred at 5:18 p.m. on Interstate 80 Westbound near mile marker 111.5 in Clearfield County.

Police reported that Ella G. Acquafondata, 18, of Allison Park, was operating a 2016 Honda CR-V, while Ethan M. Lainey, 24, of Punxsutawney, was driving a 2023 Mazda 3.

Troopers say the crash unfolded as both vehicles were traveling westbound on the interstate. Acquafondata was traveling in the left lane and attempted to merge into the right lane, but she failed to see Lainey’s adjacent Mazda 3.

According to police, the Honda CR-V struck the side of the Mazda 3, forcing the vehicle completely off the right side of the highway. Lainey’s car left the roadway and entered a dirt drainage ditch along the right berm, where it became disabled, the report said. Following the impact, Acquafondata was able to safely steer her Honda onto the right shoulder.

Despite the collision, no injuries were reported. Both drivers were wearing their lap and shoulder belts at the time of the crash, according to the report.

Lainey’s Mazda sustained disabling damage and was removed by Gio’s Towing. Assisting state police at the scene were personnel from Clearfield EMS and Lawrence Township Fire Department #1, the report noted.

Acquafondata was cited for a failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic, according to police.

The post Punxsy Man Uninjured Following I-80 Collision in Pine Township appeared first on exploreJefferson.