Clearfield County, PA — The Mature Resources Foundation is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a $250,000 grant through the Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement (PHARE) Fund to support the construction of additional homes at the Village of Hope community in West Decatur.

The grant will help expand the Village of Hope, a unique housing initiative dedicated to providing safe, affordable, and supportive housing opportunities for individuals and families in need throughout Clearfield County. The funding will be used to construct new residential units, increasing the community’s capacity to serve residents seeking stable housing and a pathway toward self-sufficiency.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the PHARE Fund for recognizing the importance of affordable housing in rural communities,” said Dennis Biancuzzo, on behalf of the Mature Resources Foundation. “This investment will allow us to continue growing the Village of Hope and provide additional housing opportunities for individuals and families who need a safe place to call home.”

The Village of Hope was established to address the growing need for affordable housing while creating a supportive environment that promotes stability, independence, and community engagement. Since its inception, the development has become a model for innovative housing solutions in Clearfield County.

The PHARE Fund was established by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to provide funding for housing programs that assist low- and moderate-income households, support housing development, and strengthen communities across the state.

Construction planning for the new homes is expected to begin in the coming months, with the Foundation working closely with local partners, contractors, and community stakeholders to ensure the successful expansion of the Village of Hope.

The Mature Resources Foundation extends its appreciation to state officials, community partners, donors, and supporters who continue to champion affordable housing initiatives and help improve the quality of life for residents throughout the region.

For more information about the Village of Hope or the Mature Resources Foundation, please contact:

Dennis Biancuzzo

Mature Resources Foundation

116 South Second Street

Clearfield, PA 16830

Phone: (814) 765-2696

About Mature Resources Foundation

The Mature Resources Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for older adults, individuals with disabilities, and vulnerable populations throughout Clearfield County. Through housing, supportive services, and community partnerships, the Foundation works to create opportunities for individuals and families to live with dignity, independence, and hope.