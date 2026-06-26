HARRISBURG – The Senate has delivered the largest tax cut in the history of the commonwealth with its passage of House Bill 1667, Sen. Wayne Langerholc, Jr. (R-35) said Thursday.

House Bill 1667 repeals the commonwealth’s gross receipts tax, delivering $1.7 billion in savings to Pennsylvania ratepayers this year alone. The bill also shuts down a tax credit that has been exploited by data centers across the commonwealth.

The legislation also significantly strengthens the commonwealth’s EITC program by increasing scholarships for Pennsylvania students by $25 million, bringing the total to $705 million. Additionally, it establishes a School Supplies Tax Holiday to support teachers and families as they prepare for the upcoming school year.

“Today’s vote delivers real, immediate relief to Pennsylvania families and protects students from the drastic, politically motivated measures taken by the House of Representatives,” said Langerholc. “I was proud to stand firmly behind this measure and ensure that Pennsylvania tax dollars are returned to the people of the commonwealth.”

The bill now returns to the House of Representatives, where it requires one more day and one more vote before it can be sent to the governor’s desk.